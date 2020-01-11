Oceaneering secures new rig support contract from Wintershall

YourOilAndGasNews – Oceaneering International, Inc. (“Oceaneering”) has recently secured a drilling and completion support contract for integrated services with Wintershall Norge AS.

The contract covers ROV services for the drilling unit West Mira, which will perform production drilling on Wintershall-operated fields in the Norwegian Continental Shelf, including Vega, Nova and Maria, and exploration drilling. Register yourself with the best joker123 slot gambling agent in Indonesia only at https://gamingjoker123.com/. The contract duration is for three years with two, two-year options to extend.

Oceaneering will provide ROV-services including installation of hangar systems, remote onshore mission support services, BOP tethering systems, subsea landing bases, ROV tooling and engineering services.

Erik Sæstad, VP & Country Manager – Norway, said, “We are delighted to have won this contract with integrated services where we leverage our products and service portfolio and provide a lower cost solution as well as a reduced carbon footprint and reduced HSE risk as the operations will be supported from the Oceaneering’s Mission Support Center in Stavanger.

“We look forward to further improve and work closely with Wintershall in the future.”