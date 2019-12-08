Weir introduces enhanced ULR wellhead

YourOilAndGasNews – Weir Oil & Gas, a leading upstream provider of pressure pumping and pressure control equipment and services, has announced an updated, field-proven Unitized™ Lock-Ring (ULR) wellhead. The ULR wellhead features a standardized design for shale plays in the U.S. that accommodates 95 percent of casing configurations in either 11 inch or 13-5/8 inch nominal sizes, ensuring faster delivery and greater flexibility for operators.



Weir’s newly designed wellhead features a ULR casing head housing that has been standardized to accommodate various casing sizes, eliminating the need to switch the housing and tools for differing wellsite requirements. The Weir® Quick Connect (WQC) features API gasket sealing capabilities and facilitates BOP make-up in drilling operations, making it safer while allowing for connections in 15 minutes or less.



The new wellhead presents versatility in installation methods by including preparations for a detachable baseplate, a slip lock bottom connector or a slip-on-weld bottom preparation. Additionally, the new time-saving design of the ULR has been further streamlined with new grout ports that allow for flow-by, eliminating the need to break the connection with the riser to install the head. The new ULR is also available with four-string capabilities, allowing operators to change well designs with greater adaptability to increasing well depths and lateral lengths.



Weir’s re-engineered ULR features upgraded sealing throughout the wellhead for better chemical compatibility and operational reliability to meet operator requirements for demanding environments. With the new design, lock screws have been replaced with robust inward-biased lock rings, further reducing leak paths.



“We are excited to bring our customers a new and more innovative ULR wellhead offering, standardized for most casing sizes,” said John Hrncir, President, Pressure Control NAM, Weir Oil & Gas. “Weir’s re-engineered ULR Wellhead will ensure that operators have a much higher level of flexibility and faster delivery, which is in line with our continued goal of delivering a competitive edge to our customers.”



The new Weir ULR wellhead is supported by Weir Edge™ Services, Weir’s global service offering with trained and audited installation crews and service centers in every U.S. basin and every part of the globe. Weir Edge™ Services supports operators with a three-pronged approach that includes global access to engineering experts for operational efficiency insights, highly skilled aftermarket support, and industry-leading customer empowerment technologies for Weir and other OEM equipment.

